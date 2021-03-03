As I write this, my husband, Greg, and I are on our way to Madison. We are visiting for the second time Miss Lily Dolaine Nimm, our first grandbaby. While we were thrilled to become grandparents Jan. 3, it’s been challenging in the time of the coronavirus.
It’s been incredibly hard not to congratulate our son and his wife with a hug. At their direction, we are masked whenever we are in the same room as baby Lily. No kisses on those soft baby cheeks or that small unsuspecting forehead as we hold her with our sterile hands.
Flying down the interstate, we are testy with each other having just completed a 14-day quarantine that makes our visit to Lily possible. Both on edge lest we overstep a boundary we didn’t know existed. Middle roaders on the subject of COVID protocol, our son and daughter-in-law are to the far right. We feel more like children than parents.
When we’re in Rice Lake and free from captivity, Greg and I wear masks in public, but we go to COVID protocol-practicing restaurants. We go to a church that couldn’t be more COVID cautious. We go to the fitness center for our physical and mental wellbeing, while taking precautions.
As health care professionals, our son and daughter-in-law have experienced the devastating effects of the pandemic. From our perspective, we’re too old and maybe stubborn to let it so completely take over our lives. This causes tension we are all trying to navigate. Throw in all the new baby rules we are obliged to follow, and well, we’re still waiting to feel “magically transformed,” as every seasoned grandparent has promised.
We stop at a McDonald’s drive-through in Black River Falls. I’m handed an iced latte. I ordered a hot one. When the clerk tells me she can’t take it back because of COVID, I say it’s fine. Although in February, it’s really not. Bagged breakfast in hand, we drive to a remote area of the parking lot to eat.
Greg pops off the lid of his coffee which splashes a Rorschach inkblot stain across the front of his jacket.
We eat our Egg McMuffins while staring at the asphalt. Greg notes that a guy driving a van has parked in three different spots before settling down to eat his breakfast. We start to giggle which turns into gut-busting laughter. Blessed relief . . .
Our visit over now, we are headed home to Rice Lake. Six weeks into the parenting business, our son and daughter-in-law were more relaxed, more prone to smile and more willing to engage in conversation.
Still, we made some missteps. I was rocking a fussing Lily when I saw a pacifier on the coffee table and popped it into her mouth instantly quieting her. Upon seeing this, my alarmed daughter-in-law told me they’ve abandoned the pacifier idea because it thwarts nursing.
The modern day child-raising books they’ve read seemed to trump any experience Greg and I offer. I couldn’t help feeling vindicated when our son told us he’s beginning to question everything written by one author who declares colic a myth. Seems baby Lily is proving him wrong.
When we were leaving to go back home, I tucked back into my purse an unread article I brought on the Hamilton Hold for incessantly crying infants and a list of five universal sounds that babies make to communicate what they need. No. 1 rule for getting along with a daughter-in-law who’s raising your grandchild? Don’t offer advice unless asked.
So as we head up I-94 toward Rice Lake and further away from what we have now dubbed the Lily House, we are grateful that we are all learning.
A few days later, we hear a familiar chime telling us that our daughter-in-law has sent new photos to our electronic photo frame. We trip over ourselves trying to get to it. There’s Baby Girl with her arms outstretched as if she is sending us a big hug. We are magically transformed. A second photo shows her contently sucking on her pacifier. Clearly, she is the better teacher.
Eileen Nimm wrote for The Chronotype for 19 years covering the courts, cops and county government. Find more of her writing at eileennimm.net.
