Life along the swampy shores of Tuscobia Lake lends itself to many wildlife encounters. Throughout the years we have enjoyed or been annoyed by bears wandering by while we are standing right outside to deer feigning innocence while in mid-chew on my hydrangeas. The local visitors we enjoy the most have been the large variety of birds.
In the spring and summer all the early morning nesters start their calling at first light. Besides the usual robins we enjoy hearing the loons as they commute from lake to lake on their daily fish run. The Sandhill cranes sound like some prehistoric creature as they prepare their nests on the bogs behind the house while the ospreys and eagles soar and call overhead. Throughout every season huge flocks of Canada geese come and go constantly on their search for food.
In the winter we have the pleasure of serving several types of woodpeckers. We have always put out suet cakes and seeds for the birds but it wasn’t until last winter when I decided to put a suet cage right by the deck so we could watch the birds closely. Chickadees, nuthatches, and other small birds arrive daily, but the woodpeckers rule the suet, especially the pileated ones.
If you have seen these beautiful birds either at a distance or close up, they are dressed formally in their black topcoats and red caps. Their red caps are so vibrant and almost translucent when the sun shines through them. It’s their caps that give them their name. Many bird lovers differ in the pronunciation of the pileated woodpeckers’ name. The word, pileated (pie lee ay tid) is defined as having a crest covering the pileum. The pileum is the area from the top of the bird’s head extending from the base of the bill to the nape. It’s a Latin word for meaning a felt cap.
We’ve seen these woodpeckers around our woods and swampy shores many times and have heard their calls which sound similar to some exotic jungle monkey. Their forays to the suet have allowed us to not only get a closer look, but to distinguish between the males and females. Similar to human males, the male birds have a red streak or mustache between the black and white markings beginning from the side of its head to the tip of its beak. The male also has a longer cap or crest. The female’s face is black and white striped and she had a small black cap just above her beak which then is followed by the red crest.
The daily visits to the suet are very comical and calculating. The suet is hanging on a branch right above the cap of the deck railing. When they arrive the woodpeckers land on the end of the deck railing like a jet coming in. Then they “taxi” to the suet by hopping along until they are adjacent to the tree. In one calculated hop they clutch the cage with their pre-historic looking claws. Since they are as large as a crow and have long beaks, it takes a lot of rearing back to get the right approach for a good swipe at the suet. All the while it looks side to side and up and down for any infiltrators whom might want to encroach on its meal.
While the pileated woodpecker is eating, other smaller woodpeckers such as hairy and downy ones sit in the higher branches to wait their turn or they fly below the deck to eat the morsels that fall from the suet drilling above. Once the large woodpecker is done, it hops down on the deck railing again and prepares for takeoff by hopping back to the earlier landing site and flies away.
Regardless of its beauty, this woodpecker is quite destructive. A few years ago we had a large elm tree that must have been riddled with bugs since the pileated woodpeckers spent many days stripping it of its bark. Each day they would work pieces off and literally spit them to the ground and bore holes into the tree. All of this toiling hastened the inevitable death of the tree. In the spring I filled a large wheelbarrow full of bark three times from their hard work.
The daily visits of these “pterodactyls” has added much enjoyment to the mundane routines of winter and virus restrictions. It’s been a gift from nature to observe their daily forays while helping them to survive the winter with us.
