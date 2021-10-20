Embarrassing myself has always been one of my strong points. My collection of cringeworthy moments began at a young age. There was the time in the fifth grade when I mistakenly walked on stage to sing with the kindergartners during a Christmas concert at church. The congregation beamed with what I assumed to be an appreciation of my performance.
The following year, I raised my hand during a school assembly to point out to the presenter that she had a wood tick on her neck. It was an unfortunate mole.
That pales in comparison to the time when as an amateur boxer, I had put my protective cup on upside down. After having my gloves taped on and certified before an official bout, my testicles popped out the sides. I needed a trainer to reach inside my athletic supporter and address the situation. Neither of us ever acknowledged the incident.
The summer before my freshman year, I played Babe Ruth baseball. At an intense game versus our rival, Haugen, I actually got to play. The stands were packed in the highly-anticipated showdown. Somehow, I managed to get a hit. As I sprinted up the baseline, my colon betrayed me. With every powerful stride, I uncontrollably broke wind. They weren’t little fluffs. They were loud quacks like a migrating flock of mallards. The fence was lined with a group of girls who felt every intestinal infraction. Their chorus of howls at my expense left me considering the witness protection program. Recently, I got on the subject of red-faced situations and recounted this story from 1992.
About a dozen of us stood talking in the professor’s gleaming suburban kitchen. At the end of the semester, it was his long-standing tradition to invite each of his classes to his house for an annual champagne and strawberry brunch. We all signed up to bring a dish to pass. He provided the champagne and strawberries. Everything was prim and proper and nice.
By the time I entered college I was considerably older than my classmates — some of whom were not old enough to drink. Many of these kids were well-dressed and confident. They conducted themselves with a sense of privilege that told me they’d done things like this before. An event like this was foreign to me. Growing up in a trailer court in Rice Lake, I was accustomed to hot dogs and Old Milwaukee kegger parties on the dirt roads of the Narrow Gauge. I was out of my element in this social circle. The sorority girls who arrived before me pulled up in a new Saab 900 Turbo.
Most of the party guests had arrived and the kitchen was full. The counters were lined with fluffy scrambled eggs, omelets, sausage, soups, sliced cheese, and fruit trays. As the experienced drinker I was, I began opening champagne bottles. I started on the last bottle when the professor stepped in and began telling stories. One tale flowed into the next. He went on and on about former students and projects he had worked on. We stood there for what seemed like an eternity, nodding our heads and shifting our weight from leg to leg as the professor held court.
From out of nowhere, a shot went off. The sound of shattering glass rained down upon us. No one knew what had happened. It took a minute for me to figure it out. Apparently, the gentle warming and rocking of a champagne bottle held in hand during a long session of storytelling will cause the cork to expel itself at hyperspeed. It flew directly into the overhead fluorescent ceiling lights. Smashing through the glass cover, it ricocheted around the fixture and shattered both of the long, delicate bulbs. When the dust settled, I stood blinking in disbelief. All of our heads, along with the entire buffet, were covered in shards of glass. A dozen sets of incredulous eyes bore down on me. I ruined what was to be an all-morning feast. Mortified, I stammered out an unintelligible apology. I don’t remember absorbing any of the professor’s feigned words of forgiveness as I attempted to clean up the frightening fiasco.
The following week, the professor kindly pulled me aside to share with me what had happened at the brunch for his other class. Another student had stood holding a champagne bottle when its cork let loose. It broke through the glass door of his wife’s curio cabinet and smashed her collection of souvenir crystal bells. While it was nice knowing I wasn’t the only one who could pull off such a feat, it did little to remedy my reputation.
As I’ve gotten older, I’m much more cautious with my actions and my words. I’m sure I just jinxed myself, and I’ll have another story for my next column.
Loren West is an amateur father, husband, and barber. His works have appeared in the Leader-Telegram, The Country Today, and abcnews.com. When he’s not working with at-risk high school students he can be found trying out his latest get-rich-quick scheme.
