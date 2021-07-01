“Something to do, someone to love, and something to hope for.”
Alexander Chalmers tells us these are the three grand essentials of happiness.
“Something to do” seems obvious to the working person or parents still in the throes of raising kids, racing to events and practice sessions and just plain keeping up with life. It becomes more crucial as the years march on and one is restored with time of their own, either at midlife or retirement. Time when one’s personal hobbies and interests are able to play out — they can become all important to insuring that joie de’vivre on waking – a day on the water. Fishing, kayaking, just “being” … making music or that special quilt, gardening? Painting a landscape (or the garage); whatever cranks your engine, most of us will come to a time in our lives when our passions fill important zones. Interests may change and wane — but the sweetest hours in a day seem to fly all the more joyfully when hands are engaged in activities that excite us and feel worthy; those times we look up and wonder “Where did the time go?”
“Someone to love.” How simple that sounds — yet we all know someone who seems not to have anyone. Science and medicine both tell us this may be the most critical key to healthy life as age and loss takes many of those most critical to our inner sanctum — if we are fortunate to have family nearby or have maintained close friendships and connection to our community, stability comes through them and meaningful involvement.
It’s no joke how important pets can be to filling voids; my 100-pound black and red German shepherd not only fills a large share of actual space in this small house, but moves through my days as full partner to all that goes on. His intuitive skills are near human, as he makes it his mission to foresee what I’m about to do next. Going for my running shoes? He races to the closet to point out my socks. Heading for the ‘frigerator? He accompanies, poking his nose under my arm for his share of treats. If I’m carrying a cup of coffee, he beats me to his spot by my desk top. To the Jeep? Ready, Mom! With eyes pleading “Can I go too?” In a thousand ways he makes me think beyond my own needs — and deeply important: He makes me laugh — his quizzical looks, enthusiasm; lay down on the floor for some stretches? He plunks down next to me, eager to take part in “what?” he does not know, but he’s on watch. Guardian of all that moves or shadows, no one could convince him (or me) he’s not people too.
“Something to hope for.” This may be the trickiest part of the formula. What do we hope for? As the years and our needs move through the stages of life, the reader senses we rise above the elemental “hopes” we carry in our youth, when material acquisition or “winning” and achieving take center stage. I suspect most of us carry hopes far deeper as maturity sets in. Having children? Hopes for our family’s well being and those we care about; for inclusion, acceptance, understanding, good health, grandchildren. World peace? Hopes for “the greater good” or a better world for those we’ll leave behind take a firmer hold in our consciousness.
What these hopes may be, can only be answered by each individual, but for most of us, our hopes tend to expand as we intuit a broader meaning to existence.
What shall we spend our time on, when we are, if we are, given the gift of more of it? I might boast of those I am closest to in this life that they give back in many ways to our communities and the causes that need not only financial aid, but the blood, sweat and tears of able and caring supporters. The list of groups and causes, from recreational to humanitarian that one could become involved with in our area is mind boggling — every interest area there is can always use some help. A good way to work out our “hopes” for the future is to put our hearts into those we most care about.
The “Three Essentials” … how do they impact your life? We for sure know that they do.
Jude Genereaux is a writer, an award winning poet, retired Door County administrator and a former Barron County Clerk. With focus on what makes for the good life, Jude believes “Wisconsin is a treasure.”
