We’ve all seen this bumper sticker: “If you can read this — thank a teacher.” How simple a thought … (how deep the ocean.) I wonder how many are aware that not that long ago this nation’s history, learning to read was forbidden, a crime for some of our (now) citizens? And a hard won privilege for others living in remote places, on reservations, plantations, and immigrants.
Teachers. What drives one to want to help others, by teaching others?
We all know them. This tough, rough past 12 months we’ve all struggled through the anxiety and economic turmoil of a pandemic, but in many ways our kids and our teachers have borne the brunt of the confusion and dramatic changes to our lives. I’ve been aware of the extra hours, the new working assignments (work from home / teach online / Zoom with staff during former school hours) and am aware it was no picnic. And was possibly made harder by those critical of changes that were no fault of the teachers themselves.
Who do you remember making an impact or a difference in your life? More often than not, it was a teacher. A question recently posed on WPR brought this to mind recently.
I grew up in a suburb of Detroit; our post WWII brick bungalows in Dearborn, Mich., were surrounded by a multi-cultural neighborhoods, many first- and second-generation immigrant families. Our dads worked hard to establish a family life after returning from the war, and our moms were in our homes, making it all possible. Simple homes, traditional life and neighborhood grade schools that we all walked to, including home (and back) at lunch time. Five miles all uphill! Well … OK – five blocks, lined with cyclone fences and the watch of other mothers.
I am fortunate in my life to report an overall remembrance of kindness from my teachers, experiencing for the most part not being especially noticed or outstanding in any way, but quietly learning year by year. Most of my teachers are now faded into a simple fuzzy memory.
But there was Elizabeth Barrett, a tall, imposing woman who stands out for a number of exciting projects that made lessons come alive, interweaving art projects with learning about other countries — we created three dimensional murals of Italy while memorizing facts about its history. Most indelible and life impacting was the week she took our sixth grade class to Mill Lake Camp near Ann Arbor. Built by the federal WPA in 1936, it was a place for kids from urban areas to get out into the natural world; we spent our days collecting leaves to glue into our nature journals, learning the names of trees and ferns, cozied in cabins with six other classmates, gathering for dinner in the mess hall, with singing and campfires to follow. A life-long impact in my life.
Then came Barbra Hale, English comp and spelling, with rigorous emphasis on proper grammar — we learned to diagram a proper sentence, and speak them; one would not stumble through ungrammatical sentence structure after a year with Ms. Hale! In her spare time she made it a mission to teach us to print legibly, something we all thought we’d learned in grade school, but in her seventh-grade room, it ascended to near art.
Of course not all of my moments were warm fuzzies … yet another, my fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Schroeder so humiliated me for chewing gum in class, I not only never did it again, but have never forgotten the moment her face loomed above my chubby cheeks, asking “Do you think the rest of us would like gum, too?” I have been (fairly) well behaved ever since.
In all fairness, the same Mrs. Schroeder also brought to us an experimental “self-paced” reading sequence that was so exciting to work with, the hours flew. Each student read their assigned packet, checked questions (self testing) at the end, and returned them to an abundant kiosk, eagerly signing out the next, as fast or as slow as each needed. Reading. The greatest gift.
So — yah. I was among the fortunate, privileged to be in good schools and have good teachers, much like we find here in our rural areas and small towns. A supportive community, with dedicated, highly educated and probably fairly exhausted after this overall horrid year, teachers.
Thank a teacher if you’ve read this.
Jude Genereaux is a writer, an award winning poet, retired Door County administrator and a former Barron County clerk. With focus on what makes for the good life, Jude believes “Wisconsin is a treasure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.