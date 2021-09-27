I confess every year as autumn approaches, I promise myself I am not going to take another 300 photos of the changing colors and glorious vistas found here in the northwoods. But every year, the colors seem a little different than before, a little brighter? or earlier? Sometimes more reds than browns — and I end up with another 300 photos to sift and sort and of course, save way too many.
Even so, I don’t come to the Fall of the year eagerly. I’m a summer person, and while the misery of March and April sing to me of promise! Life renewed! And all of my favorite happenings about to resume, from time on the water to flowers bountiful, and most especially friends and family in-house more often, windows open to the sound of birds, loons, owls, coyotes (sometimes wolves) — the arrival of fall mostly bodes taking away all such joie de vivre.
And baseball. Even as we move into the most exciting time of the season, it’s with the knowledge it’s on the downside. I’m in the minority when football returns to high school fields and Sunday television screens, for though I root for the home teams, my attention stays with the Brewers through the playoffs, hopefully World Series and in my heart I’m longing for spring training to begin. This has always been a baseball family, and for me the sound of Bob Uecker calling “IT’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOONE!!!” is summer personified.
So I reluctantly turn the calendar page from August to September. It takes me until mid-October before I fire up, dragging sweaters and heavy socks out of storage and hang my wool mackinaw on the hook by the door. I feel a great loss in comfort once humidity and temps drop below 60 degrees, so sometimes dragging out favorite oldies bridges the passage — like, boots. L.L. Bean hikers slowly replace bare feet and 'birkies; a favorite buffalo plaid flannel shirt becomes the first thing I grab in the morning to chase the chill. And Levis. Yah — I miss my tropic weight shorts … but is there any more comfort in the world, than Levis?
Then comes talk of hunting camp, plans brewing and runs to the cabin. Although I’m not a hunter, I’ve traditionally been able to rally in the excitement that rushes the veins of this clan. Memories of duck hunting and favorite retrievers — Nutmeg our first yellow Lab, and Rollie, a Wirehaired Pointing Griffon, became near legend in our hearts, as well as becoming family members who broke them when their too short lives were over.
The deer hunt probably reigns No. 1 with the majority in the family. I try not to look at them too closely as they over-run the forest where I live … eat my hostas, jump at out at our vehicles … beautiful. Pests. I’ll stop the car to carry a box turtle across the road, but I wouldn’t mind seeing a lot less deer, so I don’t lament the deer hunt. Or bear. Thankfully I don’t see as many bear, but I know they’re here; it was their land first — so how do we balance all this?
Autumn. Fall. Signals "The End" to me. Even so, we "Summer People" find ways to savor and appreciate not only the beauty of the early months, but the deep white and blues of what comes next. It’s all good, and I would never trade the four seasons. I just like some of them better than others.
Jude Genereaux is a writer, an award winning poet, retired Door County administrator and a former Barron County clerk. With focus on what makes for the good life, Jude believes “Wisconsin is a treasure.”
