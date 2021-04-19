Years ago, my brother Don and I would make an annual canoe trek down the Red Cedar from Mikana to just south of the old hospital in Rice Lake. If we traveled in the spring, there was an intense current due to recent snow melting; if we waited till summer, the first leg of the trip left us surrounded by vultures sitting in the trees. As years passed, we ended up starting near the Dobie bridge. My most recent river trip began across from the Red Barn Theater where Bob and I easily slid our kayaks in the river. We enjoyed all the spring wonders of Hiawatha Park (including the long-ago Isle of Pines) as well as the eastern shore of Rice Lake.
I had no idea the Red Cedar River was born as a natural gift from the glaciers; it became a highway for the many people who were destined to appear here. Don wrote an article for the Mikana Centennial in 2002 that was a great recap of the glacial movement 20,000 years ago. If you stand in the middle of the road in front of Lona’s Café in Haugen, you are right in the middle of where the Superior lobe of the glaciers ended. It is caller the terminal moraine. That terminal moraine travels from Canton to Mikana and Brill, and to County M south of Long Lake. At that point, the glacial meltdown turns southwest to Haugen and Cumberland… all those flat, rich fields run for miles and miles.
As the ice melted over the centuries, Mikana was under more than 100 feet of southward moving water many times. The water eventually dried, and a river was formed that we presently call the Red Cedar — it became a well-established trade route for over 7,500 years. The world’s premier pipestone deposit is south of Mikana and was discovered about 5,000 years ago. The pipestone was traded as far away as South America and Mexico in return for buffalo hides and obsidian. The Red Cedar River was the starting and ending highway of international trading.
The Mound Builders probably arrived about 5,000 years ago as well, and they may have been the ones to discover the pipestone east of Rice Lake. They came from Mexico. The late Blayne Barta was certainly Rice Lake’s most knowledgeable researcher on the mounds. There are seven areas of mounds in Barron County easily accessible to anyone interested in the topic. The Dakota and Santee Sioux appeared in the area about 1,000 years ago and they buried their dead in these low earthen mounds. I remember so well the summer of 1954 when my brother worked with Leland Cooper to excavate the “bike hills” in Indian Mound Park on the north end of the city. There is a book with photos and stories on the dig at the Rice Lake Library.
Fur trade lasted from the 1600s to 1800s when French fur traders and missionaries arrived from the north by river. They came from the Lake Superior area on foot as well as waterways. The pipestone, wild rice, excellent fishing and hunting made the entire river basin desirable. The loggers arrived in the late 1860s and found white pine and logged it to eventually build Rice Lake. All the above was due to the gift of the glaciers.
Think about taking a kayak or canoe trip down the Red Cedar from Mikana (or Red Barn Theater area for a shorter trip) on a warm May morning. The sun will be on your back, and the wild life will surround you as you leisurely enjoy the Red Cedar exactly as our forefathers did thousands of years ago.
There is another local kayak or boat trip you will want to enjoy while the water is high this spring. If you pick an exceptionally perfect day with little wind, you might want to start your journey at the new City Beach on Sawyer Street and take a right under the Narrow’s Park bridge. That route will take you on a lakeshore tour of: Colan Point, Barker Street and Soo Avenue, Holy Island, Wolfinger Bird Sanctuary, the boat landing on Orchard Beach Lane and a trek by the lovely homes on Hawthorne Lane. There are beautiful residences on all parts of Rice Lake, but we rarely see them from the roadside. Enjoy the gift of the glaciers: the Red Cedar River and what we now call Rice Lake.
Roxie Olsen describes herself as a summer director for Camp Grandma Rox, winter language arts consultant and year-round family matriarch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.