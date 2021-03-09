Family is something that we take for granted. Often, with our friends and close relatives we gossip and show our dislike for our own flesh and blood and in-laws. We tease about how so and so got drunk at Christmas or who yelled at who at Thanksgiving for their political view all while never understanding how each of these people are the ones we may need most.
We go about and never truly realize the affect that a family has on us. Sure, we have heard of nature vs. nurture and the ramifications that each has, but we do not take into consideration the influences that each of these people should have on us. Some relatives are cranky and want nothing to do with us, but most we still talk to at least during the holiday season. Grandparents especially are the ones we view need us most as they get on in years, but could it be we need them even more?
My grandmothers live hundreds of miles away from me. They show me great love through texts, phone calls, birthday cards, etc. But it is not the same as having them around.
I only have had a blood-related grandfather for six years of my life. My dad’s father passed away before I was born, and my mom’s father died of a stroke when I was 6. He passed away from a stroke caused by a life of drinking and smoking. That is not to say he was not a good grandfather. He was. He took care of his grandkids and loved them well. He fed us Lorna Doone cookies and Coca-Cola when we went to his house. He played with us when we visited. Unfortunately, he passed when I was 6. I never really knew him. I have some faint memories, but no more than a few. I miss him. I have missed not having a grandpa that shared my DNA.
I did not know the affect or lack of influence this had on me until late in life.
When I started dating my now wife, I realized what I had missed out on. Her grandparents were everything a grandparent should be. They went to all the plays, ball games, award ceremonies, graduations, etc. Whenever one of their grandkids was doing something, they were in attendance. They supported their grandkids wherever they could. They showed their love by simply being around.
I was amazed that they would take time like this for someone they loved so dearly. They have many grandkids and make them each feel special. My wife and I often discuss our different upbringing. She had her grandparents around for everything and I did not. She had never really thought about her relationship with them and I did not know what I was missing.
I have never called them by their actual names, Ron and Susanne, I call them grandpa and grandma. Because that is what they are to me. They now support me in all I do. Whether it was ball games in high school when I was dating their granddaughter, helping us with our wedding plans, or sending encouraging notes after during college. They have accepted me into their family. I have learned from them how to love even when the one we love hurts us deeply. We are related and that is reason enough to be devoted to one another and work out our problems with each other. Next time you think of putting down or degrading your own family, think about how much better your relationship might be if you instead tried to mend the relationship.
Families are tricky things. We get related to people who are nothing like us or are eerily similar to us. We fight, yell, leave, name call, get upset, etc. But at the end of the day, we are still family.
Remember to love yours, because there are some who don’t have any.
Aaron Brown is the pastor of children’s ministry at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake and is a regular at Maxine’s Restaurant on Thursday mornings.
