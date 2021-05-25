This is my first attempt as a regular for the Ink Bloggers (Although, I did pinch hit in December 2018 just before retiring from the Chronotype. Actually, it is a good read if you have nothing else going on at all in your life. Check it out). I will apologize in advance if I offend anyone. I tend to ramble quite a bit.
My bride and I recently moved to Green Bay after spending almost 35 years in Rice Lake. The primary reason being to be closer to family and grandchildren. I think most of you are asking how close is our new house to Lambeau Field, the historic home of the Green Bay Packers? Well, closer than you probably are right now, but we live on the east side of Green Bay, 15-20 minutes from the stadium. Some might say it was kind of ironic payback for a lifetime of bad choices, the curse coming to fruition issued by the witch doctor who performed our wedding ceremony. Actually living in Green Bay, we were not able to attend any Green Bay Packer games because of COVID-19. (I realize a small price to pay considering all of the hardship caused by the pandemic.) And for the upcoming season, the lurking possibility of not having Aaron Rogers as the quarterback. Everyone is welcome to blame me for this concerning turn of events. A human jinx moving too close for comfort.
I have been retired for over two years now. Everywhere I look I see retired people. I have joined the ranks eagerly and fit in very nicely. I have gray hair and wear a baseball cap, jeans and tennis shoes. I limp and drag around two artificial hips as I walk. I wear my pants pulled up to my chest and oftentimes wear different colored socks. In a pinch I will have a dress shoe on one foot and a tennis shoe on the other foot. Usually, I just feel lucky to be clothed and don’t mind that things do not match.
Another urban myth that I have been able to prove as true beyond most peoples’ definition of reasonable doubt is that as we get older, we shrink in height and our ears and noses begin to increase in size disproportionately with the rest of our bodies. When I once told my daughter’s third-grade class that we shrink when we get older a student asked, “Well, how tall were you then?” I told him, “ 6 foot, 10 inches” and he and the whole class were favorably impressed.
We recently had a glimpse into what the future might hold as my wife and I rapidly ascend into our golden years or twilight years. Her hearing was temporarily decreased to almost nothing due to a wax build up in her ears. The clinic prescribed some drops to loosen the blockage. In the meantime, I had to shout at her to try and tell her anything. To complicate matters the television sound was set at such a high decibel level that if anyone was within a two-block radius of our house they would know what we were watching. I thought about investing in one of those large ear horns, that was the first form of a hearing aid, where the person hard of hearing puts one end of the horn into their ear and the person trying to communicate with them speaks loudly into the other end. Every time I tried to speak to her, I had to shout so loud the dog came running into the room with a confused look on his face, barking and wondering what catastrophe we were beset with. Twilight years masquerading as an episode of a real life “Twilight Zone”?
My partner and I are very proud of ourselves. When we moved to Green Bay, we vowed to get rid of the cable TV package to save a lot of money. What they don’t tell you is that to avoid constantly watching a rotating circle spinning endlessly on your screen you need to purchase a new “smart TV” that allows internet streaming. The TV continues to be the glue that keeps our marriage together. The alternative: trying to communicate with each other from different rooms in the house. We end up shouting the answer to every question “I can’t hear you, I’m in another room.”
Stay safe and “keep the faith.”
Jim Dorrance is retired, and a proud husband, father and grandfather, as well as an avid reader, dog walker, Packer/Badger fan, amateur fisherman, lawn mower, home beer brewer and BBQ griller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.