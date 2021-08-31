Camp Grandma Rox 2021 took place after a unique year: The Pandemic looked as if camp would be canceled, but the stars aligned, and my family had our best year yet at the three-season cabin on the shore of Lac Courte Oreilles. Outdoor showers, sleeping on blow up mattresses on the garage floor, playing yard games with early morning dew on our feet, and the smell of oak wood burning in the firepit started each day with a smile.
Breakfast was ready between 8 and 8:30 a.m. at the big table in the garage. The MSP Olsen family brought the fixings for "breakfast in a bag" which were dropped in a turkey fryer full of boiling water for 13 minutes. The result was a homestyle omelet with meat and veggies on everyone’s plate at the same time. We sang the Johnny Appleseed song/prayer and dug into one delicious meal. Cereal is available and this year we knocked off twelve gigantic boxes of Frosted Flakes and Lucky Charms without a problem — it’s dining at its finest if you are a teenager (who can down three bowls of cereal each morning).
The youngest grands are 3 and 5 years old this year and never batted an eye at keeping up with the four teens in residence (ages 15, 16, 17 and 19.) One must "check into" camp on arrival and receive a T-shirt from Northwoods Promotion and then have height measurements taken on the front of a piece of wood. We all were shocked when one grand had grown 21 inches in 25 months. It does sound impossible — but not if you were 1 year old at your first camp and now you are a joyful 3-year-old. The tallest in attendance finally beat out his dad and all present: a happy 17-year-old.
A digital scavenger hunt (first time using GOOSECHASE app) proved to be a challenge to masses. Good grief, it was hard, it was timed, it was tough from start to finish. We had three teams and a 28-mile radius around the lake to photo and submit answers to clues on the app. The app provided feedback and updates on all team scores and time left in the great hunt for first place. One team pulled a boat trailer across the road to delay other cars while they sped ahead in the great race for clue answers. Our team (ages 3, 15, 45, and 76) was shut down by the app about two miles from the cabin when the 90 minutes expired. Prizes were awarded and YES!!!! —we won first place by 100 points. That little guy was our lucky charm!
Another day there was a great STEM activity (STEM is a based on educating students in four disciplines: science, tech, engineering and mathematics in an interdisciplinary and applied approach in real life situations.) Each of four teams had five plastic ducks, two kinds of tape, paint sticks, tongue depressors, rubber bands and the option of grabbing anything in the cabin to use until the word START was spoken. The goal was to build a duck launcher to land little critters in a hole dug in the middle of three cubic yards of sand. One team grabbed firework rockets and attached them to a duck. Laughter. The duck melted and never left the ground. Points were awarded and one team proved to be outstanding with its final launch reaching the target. Creativity at its finest. Water time was plentiful, and we added a jet ski and lily pad to the list of toys either rented or pulled out for once-a-year use. There were runners and walkers, kayakers and boaters, corn hole contests and ladder toss golf in the yard. Acrylic paint/brushes were set up outside to paint rocks and place them in a garden at the cabin. S’mores ended each day as we talked about our trip to the candy store, the go karts and playing mini golf.
The family is almost ageless when we meet every two years at LCO. Parting is tough. Really tough. I’m the most tender of the crew probably because I am the mom/grandmother/mother-in-law — I always look at the best of life. I added up the ages of the 14 of us and the total was 500 years of living. Incredible. The next camp shirts will reference 528 years strong. Blessings abound.
Roxie Olsen describes herself as a summer director for Camp Grandma Rox, winter language arts consultant and year-round family matriarch.
