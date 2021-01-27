Late in December, we learned a friend of ours received the COVID vaccine in Duluth, Minn. Tears of joy ran down my face as my mind went in a crazy spin trying to estimate the date I would be in line for an inoculation. No kidding, I have worked so hard to be positive during this entire pandemic — anyone else thinking likewise? Yet when I heard the news about Laura’s inoculation at work today, I was overwhelmed with hope and joy for all of us.
New Year’s Eve was quiet; I think everyone was being careful as we journey into a new year. This is one of the first times in my adult life that I didn’t make a single New Year’s resolution. No doubt that happened as I was forced to make resolutions/decisions all of 2020 with COVID in my face. I’m hanging on the news nightly, no longer to be current on politics, but to learn the latest on vaccines worldwide, countrywide and statewide. Perhaps it is a time to let everyone in my little world know how grateful I am to have them in my life rather than setting goals for the year ahead.
As I look to the future, I don’t envision many things in my life changing, but I have indeed changed. There are dreams of simply driving to the cabin and stopping at Ed’s Pit Stop (I love that name) and at a roadside flower sale to pick up an item or two. Maybe we could take a different route each time we head north; collect water from the artisan well; stop at the beach in Shell Lake and walk in the sand. My dreams today are not of travels and exotic destinations, but of friends like Handwerks and places I adore within 100 miles of home.
Won’t it be fun working in the garden and having a neighbor stop and talk? It looks like we will be wearing masks all year even with the vaccine, but there will be freedom to chat and laugh. We won’t be behind a storm door or standing in a window shouting through a screen at 10 feet.
There will come a day when I see my family this year — I’ve so enjoyed our time together on Face Time and Zoom and Duo — but I’m anticipating that first hug and looking them in the eyes and telling them how much I love them. I will have essentially missed year two of my youngest grandchild’s life. I often imagine what it will be like to see Briggs and his 5-year-old sister getting out of their car and calling out my name. I think it will end with a hug beyond any hugs I had — just because they are still “knee huggers.”
The NY family has kept in touch each week in so many ways — when we are together again, I’m going to be (for the first time ever) the shortest person in the room. I hope they will still appreciate the hugs and loves, knowing there will be a lot of laughter as well. We have a Five Crown, a Quiddler, a Scrabble and a King’s Cribbage game competition scheduled.
Aha, the Rice Lake family has moved about 3 miles from us and I’m really looking forward to finally touring their new home. I know if I keep plenty of fudge and brownies in stock, they will be extremely tempted to drop in on their way home from work/school. We haven’t been together since Feb. 14 last year. Lots of hugs to make up for….can’t wait.
It won’t be long, and I can meet friends for lunch at Lehman’s, go to Moon Lake Coffee on the third Tuesday of the month, walk around the neighborhood and even stop for a cup of tea at a neighbor’s house. I’m so grateful to live where we do during this most unique year; our neighbors are wonderful in every way possible this winter.
We had only 16 weeks at Bethany Lutheran Church before COVID took over our lives last March. Thanks to their staff and warm and loving congregation, we have been engaged in some incredible events online or in the parking lot for almost a year. Hope and light seem to be key words in our vocabulary this winter season.
Moving ahead. Looking at the positive. Viewing the glass as half full. Just was called to book a COVID shot. Wow. The best is yet to come. I stepped into sheltering as an incredibly positive person. “I’m stuck like a dope with a thing called hope and I can’t get it out of my heart. Not this heart….” (Rogers and Hammerstein)
Roxie Olsen describes herself as a summer director for Camp Grandma Rox, winter language arts consultant and year-round family matriarch.
