I moved to Rice Lake last summer. It was a very different town. Mid-pandemic and people unsure of what would happen next. Many jobs were in limbo and travel was limited. Most establishments enforced a mask policy as the state had required and most did their best to be careful of others space. We were a different group a year ago.
The biggest change that I have noticed since that time was this week. I was eating at Maxines, as I do every Thursday morning, and I noticed something different. Something that I was not used to. Something that I had missed.
It was seeing faces. This may sound silly, but I had realized I had never seen my usual waitress, Bianca’s, whole face. I had been coming consistently on Thursdays for almost a year, and this had been the first time I saw her face.
With the recent CDC guidelines and state regulations changing as more and more get vaccinated, we have seen a shift back to normal. Except, it became abnormal.
This is in no way a bash of public health officials or those who chose to be more precautions than others. But I am glad that I can now see faces again. I’ve missed it, and I hope you have too.
Aaron Brown is the pastor of children’s ministry at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake and is a regular at Maxine’s Restaurant on Thursday mornings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.