It was the week after Labor Day last year, and one of my wife’s colleagues asked her what she and I had done over the holiday weekend. “Well, we watched the fights and Dave taught me the rear-naked choke. I almost choked him out!”
The story might be apocryphal, but it could’ve happened, because we did spend one of the weekend’s evenings watching MMA and after one of the bouts ended with the aforementioned hold, I showed Sue how it was done, remembering how it had been taught to me by my taekwondo instructor, Eric Swan. And indeed, she applied it a little too vigorously when she practiced on me, although I didn’t hold it against her, knowing full well the enthusiasm of learning something new in this particular field of endeavor.
With nearly three decades of martial arts training between us, our TV and movie-watching habits tend to be a little different than your average middle-aged couple’s. We like action films and MMA. Yes, we’ll spend time watching baseball and football, and the occasional Hallmark film, but it’s a rare night that mixed-martial arts is on and we’re not in front of the screen.
We watch action movies a little differently. During fight scenes, someone in our living room might hear remarks like, “Excellent block. See how he used his upper arms?” or “Great turning side-kick,” or “She went right for his knee, perfect!” Sometimes we’ll rewind the movie and review the fights, breaking them down move by move. This might seem strange, but hey, I’ll bet you enjoy instant-replay when you’re watching the Packers.
Watching fights on TV, whether they’re real ones in an octagon or made-up ones in a movie, are one thing. Actually strapping on gloves and getting onto the mat is another thing entirely, as any martial artist knows, and getting into a fight on the street is a level above that. So, what’s it like to find yourself in a real fight? Does having all this training really help? The answers are, scary and exhilarating, and you’d better believe it.
Other than the schoolyard scraps that almost all kids find themselves in from time to time, neither of us has ever been in real street combat. I competed on the martial arts circuit for several years, won a few bouts, lost a few, and learned that even with extensive training, gloves and helmets and rules and referees, fighting is hard, dangerous work. I was never knocked out myself, but I delivered one or two KO’s to opponents who forgot to block at the wrong moment.
Sue never competed in formal sparring, but she went enough rounds in the dojo with me and other students to get a pretty good understanding of it, enough so that when she travels with her colleagues, they often refer to her as “The Bodyguard.” But neither of us has been in a real street fight — yet. Like all martial artists, we sometimes get this question: “Have you ever had to use it?” And our answer is always, “The goal of a martial artist is not to fight,” which raises a few eyebrows.
But that is, indeed, our goal. One time I ran into a student’s father in a convenience store and he said, “Say, how does it feel knowing that you could take out everybody here?” And I said, “I’ve never thought about it.” Although it might be true, it’s nothing I’d ever want or need to do. The training, though, prepares you in many ways that help you avoid confrontations. Situational awareness always comes into play, everywhere. It gets to be automatic. Who’s acting suspiciously? Where are the exits, the entrance? What’s handy that could be turned into a weapon?
Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of the time, there won’t be a problem. Up here, anyway; certain urban areas can be dangerous, and we’ve seen some places overseas that we didn’t want to spend much time in. Our first rule of self-defense is, “Don’t be there.”
Sometimes, though, trouble comes to you. One time a few years back, I was confronted by a large, angry man who didn’t seem amenable to reason. For a few tense seconds it appeared I might actually have to use those skills I’d worked so hard to develop. Things rapidly clicked into place: if he swings, I’ll block it this way, then destroy his knee that way, game over. Fortunately, it de-escalated before we got there. Afterward, I went back over the scene, much like we break down a movie fight, and had to give silent thanks to the instructors who’d patiently spent all that time in the dojo with me.
Sun Tzu was right when he wrote that the goal of war “is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” That works one-on-one, too. It’s a lot better to shake hands with a friend than to knock out an enemy.
Dave Tindell is a native Wisconsinite who has lived in the Northwest since 1991. After a career in Federal service, he now dabbles in radio, writes novels and trains in the martial arts.
