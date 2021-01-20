We in the north take for granted the abundance of surrounding forests and wild country. An expanse of wilderness we know as the Blue Hills marks the beginning of primitive terrain that continues fairly well unsettled northeast, all the way to the borders of our state and into the U.P. of Michigan. Many of us have driven and hiked through miles of it, both in awe and wonder of land as pristine as we’re likely to ever find in this century.
One of many great assets running through our home turf is the Ice Age Trail. The website (iceagetrail.org) tells us “More than 12,000 years ago an immense flow of glacial ice sculpted a landscape of remarkable beauty across Wisconsin. As the glacier retreated, it left behind a variety of unique landscape features.” This “thousand-mile footpath … through some of the state’s most beautiful natural areas … is entirely within Wisconsin and one of only eleven National Scenic Trails.”
If you haven’t taken time to tramp this trail — put this on your list for your next outing; you’ll find space allowing you to be with others even as you’re able, in this still restricted time, to maintain safe distancing. You’ll also find rare beauty and easy access.
This trail didn’t leap to availability whole cloth — it took years of volunteer work and effort to identify the area, gain access to it and develop to make it walkable. Noted by sections, 48 miles of the estimated 1,200 miles of the Ice Age Trail, known as “The Superior Lobe,” is the part of it maintained by our local people, with most of it in Barron County. A team of local volunteers meets monthly to support and plan activities that secure and stabilize its existence and use, with many hikes, gatherings and work days to maintain it.
The local centerpiece is the found near the Murphy Dam, where a great log outdoor meeting spot is located, scene of many of gatherings. Hikers from all over the state walk not only our local section, but make a goal of traveling the entire length of the trail! Since 2005, Superior Lobe members began an award program to note completion of our section — to date 108 intrepid hikers have been so honored. But those finishing the entire trail represent only a small number of those traveling from all over the state to hike this section of the Ice Age Trail; a side benefit to our county is seen in the economic boost to lodging, restaurants and other businesses.
Unlike many outdoor assets offered to the public, the IAT is financially supported nearly solely by fundraising and private donations, with very little federal funding involved. The work needed to initially lay out the trail, install and maintain the signage, small bridges and walkways, is done so by an all volunteer team.
While support for the trail is strong, there is a fragile aspect of its existence, for not only the specific features that distinguish its very essence, but the use of the trail itself. This trail is created and intended for low impact use.
We are fortunate to also have multiple trails nearby created for use by other, motorized groups, able to withstand heavier travel, whether that be ATV’s or snowmobiles. The important distinction between them and the Ice Age Trail is that IAT is intended for walkers. Narrow paths intended to bring attention to geological features, meant for foot traffic, adults and youngsters alike, often accompanied by the family dog. There have been incidents when hikers have been displaced on the trails by vehicles, but fortunately few.
Every so often the thought comes to another group that it’d be handy to just co-opt part of the IAT for their access. Even should this appear to be “just a small part” of the trail, the change destroys the very purpose of the quiet, historical, contemplative trail, which then discourages travelers who come for what it was intended. Hiking. Widening trails to allow the clamor of motorized access would not only change and destroy features of it, but make it a danger for foot traffic. Both types of trails and access need to be respected and supported.
Support for all the natural gifts of wilderness that surround us is important and needs to be respected for their characteristics; just as curling rinks aren’t shared with hockey leagues, this more fragile area needs our protection if we are to maintain the features that make it one of Wisconsin’s treasures.
Jude Genereaux is a writer, an award winning poet, retired Door County Administrator and a former Barron County Clerk. With focus on what makes for the good life, Jude believes “Wisconsin is a treasure.”
