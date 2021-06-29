Hank was a grumpy old man. He lived in a small apartment in the rough part of town. He worked at a factory making small car parts. He woke up, went to work, came home, watched whatever was on TV and repeated this pattern each day. He had lived in the same town his whole life, worked the same job he had since he was 16, and rarely took vacation time.
One night, while he was watching the game, the doorbell rang. Grumbling he got up to answer it. He opened the door and there was a beautiful woman standing in the hall. Hank quickly fixed his hair and cleared his throat.
“Hello, can I help you?”
The young woman smiled at him and said, “No.”
Awkwardly, Hank stood there in silence as they looked at each other. Finally, He asked, “Uh, why did you ring my bell?”
Again, the woman smiled. “Because I am here to help you.”
Hank was puzzled. She didn’t look like she was here to repair the fridge. She was dressed much too elegantly for that.
Hank stuttered and said, “Uh, I didn’t call for any repairs of anything. Maybe you have the wrong address?” She confidently answered back, “Oh, no. You are Henry Vernon? Born March 12th of 1956 to Gloria and Samuel are you not?”
Hank took a step back, “Well, uh, yea that’s me. But how did you…”
The woman then interrupted, “Don’t waste your questions on such trivial matters. I am here because I am upset with you.”
The puzzle and confusion continued for Hank. He started thinking maybe he knew this woman’s husband from work.
“Well, ma’am you obviously know me, but I do not know who you are. Why are you angry with me?”
The woman let herself into the apartment and began looking around. “This is what you’ve decided to do with my gift?!? A smoke soaked apartment? A dead end job? No family? The woman questioned.
Hank began to grow slowly angry. “What do you mean your gift? You have never given me anything! I do not even know you and you barge in here like you own the place? And somehow I owe you!”
The beauty of the woman soon turned dark. She seemed to somehow be present in the entire room.
She replied to Hank, “Yes, you do owe me! I have given you more than many others! I do own you! You are bound to me!”
Hank did not like this, and his temper boiled over, “GET OUT!” he cried.
“It is foolish to yell. Such a waste of my gift to you to be angry. I have given you so much and yet you continue to waste it! Henry, I am the one who beats down mountains. I am the one who dries up seas. I am the one who allows you to continue to be!”
Hank was still lost. "What do you mean, you’re like a god or something?”
The woman rolled her eyes, “No, Henry. Although many of you humans treat me as such. I am the most valuable thing you can ever possess. I am time.”
Hank stared.
“Um,” He said. “You mean like you control time? Like the fates in those old stories about Hercules or whoever.”
Time looked at him disappointed.
“No, Henry. I am time. I am the clock ticking. I am the sand in the hourglass. I am the sun setting and rising. And I have come to ask why you have wasted me.”
Hank, who was still lost said, “Oh, so this is like the whole Dickens Christmas Carol thing? You want me to wake up tomorrow and buy the fat Christmas turkey for the crippled boy? Why did you come to see me?”
“Because Henry…” She said. “You have wasted me. You had more of me than many have had and yet you did not use me. You wasted me.”
Hank, feeling younger again, cried back “What do you mean wasted you? You gave me a gift to use as I saw fit. You let me rule my own life!”
Time touched his cheek. “I must leave.”
Hank began to beg Time. “Wait, what am I to do? Start being generous? Start a family? Start traveling?”
Time opened the door. “The choice is yours Henry. It always has been.” Time shut the door and left Hank alone.
Hank began to pace and think. Out of fear of time, he began to plan which charities to give to, which woman would perhaps make a good wife, and where he would finally go on vacation. Hank went to bed that night terrified of time. He fell asleep that night, but he did not wake up.
Aaron Brown is the pastor of children’s ministry at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake and is a regular at Maxine’s Restaurant on Thursday mornings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.