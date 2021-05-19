“A shot in the arm” is a metaphor referring to the rejuvenating effects from an injection of a vitamin or drug. It was a shot in the arm, actually two, that brought freedom and peace of mind. After my husband and I had received both of our vaccinations, we felt it was safe enough to “get out of Dodge.” We decided to head west to our favorite hiking state: Utah. On the way there we planned to stay a few days to visit my family in Nebraska and Colorado.
At first I was reluctant to leave for fear of COVID unknowns and the thought of missing the beautiful blooms of my flowers and magnolia tree. Due to the early warmth everything was up and ready to open. I thought in two weeks’ time the flowers would be done or eaten by rabbits and deer. Regardless of these fears we packed up the car and headed southwest.
On the way through Iowa and Nebraska I received a shot in the arm when I noticed all of the flowering plum and crab trees along the highway. It was consoling to see their flowery furriness as we drove along. Soon it became a game for Roger and me to be the first to notice the next batch of beautiful trees. When we reached North Platte, it was quite the shot in the arm to receive a true bear hug from my oldest brother Larry. It was just a year ago when we last visited right when the COVID shutdowns began. We had a nice visit with him and his wife, Diane, for a couple days before we headed off to Colorado.
Once there more hugs greeted us at my sister Barb’s house. Visiting Barb and her husband, Rod, is like coming home to me since we often stop there on our trips out west. We had been visiting at their house last year too when COVID hit. Barb and I got only two days of skiing in before everything shut down. I had planned on skiing with her this year but felt it still wasn’t safe to travel until now.
After a short visit with Barb and Rod we headed down to Blanding, Utah. This small town is located 70 miles south of Moab. Arches National Park is located just north of Moab and features great hiking to see the Delicate Arch which is the emblem on Utah’s license plates. We had hiked the park on two different trips so this time we went exploring other less crowded arches and Native American ruins in the area.
Natural Bridges National Monument was spectacular. It was a shot in the arm to hike out to the large Sipapu (see-pa-poo) bridge and then continue down through the canyon on a 5-mile hike to the Kachina (ka-chinee-a) bridge at the other end. Then we had another 4-mile hike back to the car. It was a long day, but wonderful to be out in nature to observe the canyon floor and to see ancient ruins tucked away in the rocks.
We also hiked areas in the southern part of Canyonlands National Park’s Needles section. There we did shorter 5-mile hikes on slick rock or through smaller canyons. We also hiked out to Corona Arch which entailed climbing ladders and pulling ourselves up a rock face while holding on to a wire cable and placing our feet into rock footholds. It was great to be out in such spectacular scenery. The weather was warm and everyone we met on the trail were respectful by stepping aside and/or wearing masks.
This literal shot in the arm helped Roger and me to feel like things were becoming normal again. Of course our hotel staff and all of the gas station attendants wore masks, but it still felt like freedom. Upon arriving home I shouldn’t have worried about missing my flowers, for I was greeted by blooming flowers as well as blossoms on the Magnolia tree that had just opened and are still hanging on now! This short trip was truly the shot in the arm we needed to brush away the cold of winter and COVID worries in order to welcome spring and hopes for healing for us all.
Mary Pautsch, a Wisconsin native, has lived 20 years in Rice Lake where she is a reading teacher for the School District. “I live on the swampy shores of Tuscobia among the ospreys, eagles and bears.”
