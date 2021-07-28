Blue smoke quickly engulfed the tiny bedroom closet, stinging my eyes, making it nearly impossible to see. Dazed and pressed against the back wall amid a tangle of hangers, I struggled to understand what had happened. I’d never seen a cigarette up close before. Now, one was perched directly under my nose. Being late for school already had me in trouble. This predicament only made things worse.
Our apartment was a basement unit lost in the center of a C-shaped collection of cookie cutter eight-plexes dotting a stretch of Highway 10 in Mounds View, Minn. Two bedrooms for a family of five wasn’t ideal, but it was home for a few months in 1975. My family never stayed put for long back then, and this place was just another of a half-dozen addresses I’d have by the third grade.
The apartment complex was flanked by parking lots and a four-lane highway. Located on the outskirts of Minneapolis, Mounds View was a transition suburb where country met city. Endless streams of vehicles roared through their gears in one direction while screeching brakes sang their way toward the stoplight in the other. The relentless clamor flooded any opportunity for silence. The only place for us kids to play was in the vacant lot behind the dumpsters. Mostly a field of overgrown scrub grass isolated by a perimeter of thicket and litter, the lot resembled the kind of place where television crime drama cops discover dumped bodies.
Within the tangled brush along a section of sagging chain link fence, we neighborhood kids built a fort. Discarded kitchen chairs, tattered cushions, and a three-legged end table made an exquisitely furnished lair for elementary-schoolers. We kept our hideout stocked with an array of discarded liquor bottles and a stash of dirty magazines. The old Playboys had gotten rained on and were completely waterlogged. Other than the covers, the entire visual contents were a contiguous mass of soggy pulp.
School was less than a mile from the apartments, so most of us walked. We’d cut across the empty lot, slip through a gap in the fence, and head down the street. During winter months, the burden of wearing heavy snow clothes made our journey a struggle. Every kid had a backpack to carry his books and shoes. I had a tote bag — the kind my grandmother used for her knitting supplies when she traveled. It was made of transparent plastic with purple handles and decorated with pastel flowers.
In order to maintain a modicum of second-grader manliness within my gang, I’d often perform exaggerated bowling imitations with the bag — sending it skidding down the ice-covered streets. Goaded on by the attention I garnered, I’d whip the bag so it crashed into snowbanks and parked cars. The constant slamming of the cold, brittle plastic took its toll and eventually caused the bottom to rupture a hole large enough to lose one of my shoes.
I’m not sure what set things off that following morning — the broken bag, the lost shoe, or the fact that I was so late for school that I’d need to be driven. I ransacked my closet like a madman, ranting and throwing stuff all over the floor looking for the missing shoe.
Without warning, I instantly sensed myself being suspended from the floor by my chin. My bodyweight hung from my neck as I was violently pinned against the wall. Disoriented and flailing uncontrollably, it took me a moment to realize what was going on. When I stopped struggling, bitter smoke poured into my face, piercing my eyes and nostrils like a thousand hot pins. I couldn’t move. My skull felt as if it would burst through the wall and into the bathroom on the opposite side.
That’s one of the final memories I have of my father. The glowing embers of an Old Gold cigarette, only an inch from the tip of my nose, bobbing up and down between his furious lips. His bloodshot eyes, unaffected by the smoke, and the previous night’s beer, bore wide open into mine. He didn’t say a word. He simply held me dangling by my throat until I gave up.
Soon after, my father gave up on our family and vanished. He reappeared for a few minutes the following summer — staying only long enough to drop off a new bicycle. Then he disappeared again. Forever. In the 46 years that have followed, I think back to that day in the closet and wonder whatever happened to my missing shoe.
Loren West is an amateur father, husband, and barber. His works have appeared in the Leader-Telegram, The Country Today, and abcnews.com. When he’s not working with at-risk high school students he can be found trying out his latest get-rich-quick scheme.
