The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Barron County, in Rice Lake, will be hosting an Indigenous Peoples Celebration, on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 12:30-3 p.m. The ceremony is being held to celebrate the permanent display of the 12 tribal nation flags of the 12 indigenous tribes of Wisconsin, which will be raised. The community is invited to participate in any or all of the events planned; masks are required for all attendees.
This Thursdays at the U event begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of of Ritzinger Hall. Dr. Renee Gralewicz, a Brothertown Tribal Elder and Peacemaker, is the featured speaker. Her program is titled “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.”
At 1:30 p.m., everyone is invited to gather in the commons, located inside the main entrance to the university to hear a drumming ceremony by Lac Courte Oreilles drummers. All attending are invited to enjoy a wild rice and cranberry snack and fry bread as they listen to, what many tribes believe to be, the heartbeat of Mother Earth.
The flag ceremony will officially begin at 2 p.m. with a cleansing of the soul ceremony known as smudging. Gary Wheeler, UWEC-BC Campus Director, will then present the university’s land acknowledgement statement along with an action plan for honoring that statement.
UW System Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux, and Paul DeMain, a member of the Oneida Nation, will serve as keynote speakers.
Manydeeds is the first Native American member of the UW System Board of Regents and regarded as a champion of higher education.
DeMain, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and of Ojibwe descents, lives near Hayward on the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Reservation. He is the former editor for News From Indian Country, producer for IndianCountryTV.com and is currently the Board Chair for the environmental organization, Honor The Earth.
Jonathan Fritz, a descendant of Navajo and Apache grandparents, and student government vice president, will read a poem written by renowned poet b: william bearhart. The poet, a direct descendant of the St. Croix Chippewa, went by the name Bryan Bearhart when he was an outstanding student at the UW-Eau Claire—Barron County. Bryan is recently deceased.
The final portion of the program will bring together representatives from each of the 12 indigenous tribes of Wisconsin who will briefly speak about the symbolism their flag holds for their people, as they present it to the campus.
