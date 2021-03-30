Nearly 600 participating pharmacy locations will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations
The state Department of Health Services announces seven new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin will start receiving vaccine this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
This includes select Costco, CVS, and Hy-Vee locations, as well as the following independent pharmacy networks: Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Health Mart, Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health, and Topco. In addition, Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, and Walmart will both receive additional vaccine doses allowing them to offer vaccinations at more locations.
“We are excited to expand this program in order to bring more vaccine to communities across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Our vaccine team and partners are committed to making the vaccine as accessible to everyone as possible. We urge everyone currently eligible to visit the DHS website to learn about how to schedule an appointment. And please remember that whether you are insured or not, the vaccine is free to everyone.”
Starting this week, 595 participating pharmacies in Wisconsin will be able to order almost 95,000 first doses directly from the federal government. This allocation is in addition to Wisconsin’s total allocation and will include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
CVS will begin scheduling appointments today, and Costco plans to start scheduling appointments by Friday. Other newly participating pharmacies are currently scheduling appointments using their state allocation. To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine provider map or call 844-684-1064.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.