Nearly 600 participating pharmacy locations will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations

The state Department of Health Services announces seven new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin will start receiving vaccine this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This includes select Costco, CVS, and Hy-Vee locations, as well as the following independent pharmacy networks: Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Health Mart, Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health, and Topco. In addition, Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, and Walmart will both receive additional vaccine doses allowing them to offer vaccinations at more locations.

“We are excited to expand this program in order to bring more vaccine to communities across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Our vaccine team and partners are committed to making the vaccine as accessible to everyone as possible. We urge everyone currently eligible to visit the DHS website to learn about how to schedule an appointment. And please remember that whether you are insured or not, the vaccine is free to everyone.”

Starting this week, 595 participating pharmacies in Wisconsin will be able to order almost 95,000 first doses directly from the federal government. This allocation is in addition to Wisconsin’s total allocation and will include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CVS will begin scheduling appointments today, and Costco plans to start scheduling appointments by Friday. Other newly participating pharmacies are currently scheduling appointments using their state allocation. To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine provider map or call 844-684-1064.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

