Increased ATV/UTV use drives need for wider trails, another rec officer

The fall series of Thursdays From the U, a lecture and performance series, is under way. Due to COVID-19, it will be held entirely online.
To follow is information on the topics and speakers for Sept. 10 and 17.
On Sept. 10
What is “vaping?” What is a JUUL? What is an e-cigarette? Is vaping better or worse than using tobacco? How many teens are vaping and how many are smoking?
These and other questions will be answered during the presentation entitled “The New Cigarette: Vaping, E-Cigarettes and JUULs” on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The speaker, Jenna Green, will go over what each of these can look like, what devices are used, the relative harms of each, and the “juice” that’s used. She will also discuss recent case of serious illnesses or deaths due to these “new” cigarettes.
Green has been a registered respiratory therapist for almost 20 years. She is also a certified asthma educator and a smoking cessation specialist. Her passion is in educating people about these and other respiratory issues. Green has been employed at Marshfield Medical Center–Rice Lake (formerly known as Lakeview Medical Center) for the past 12 years.
On Sept. 17
Brian Wright, currently the District Attorney for Barron County and with 25 years of experience in the legal profession, will speak from 12:30-1:30 on Thursday, Sept. 17. He began working as a special prosecutor in the Barron County District Attorney’s Office in March of 2018, then was formally sworn in as district attorney in July of 2018.
Prior to this position, Wright was appointed by Governor Scott Walker to work as Eau Claire County District Attorney in 2012 and as an Eau Claire County Circuit Court Judge in 2015. Wright graduated Magna cum Laude from Marquette University Law School in 1993.
The topic of his presentation at UW-Eau Claire—Barron County is “Bail versus No Bail: A Middle Ground.”
The question of cash bail is currently a highly controversial topic.
Opponents argue that it is a form of discrimination against low-income persons, who are jailed because they have no funds to pay bail. Being incarcerated until trial means they may also lose their jobs, housing and/or child custody because they can´t go to work, pay their bills or care for their kids.
Proponents contend that requiring cash bail provides an incentive for the person to show up in court (or else to forfeit the bail amount) and it also saves the state the costs associated with keeping the person locked up until the court date.
How to participate
To access the live-streamed events, visit the Thursdays From the U webpage at www.uwec.ly/Thursdays at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the fall schedule, news releases for each talk, and archived recordings.
Thursdays From the U is sponsored by UWECBC Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.