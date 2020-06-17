The Barron County Circuit Court will allow in-person appearances in all cases beginning July 1, 2020, although appearance by Zoom video or telephone will be encouraged.
In a press release, Judge James Babler wrote that, “Clerk of Court Sharon Millermon and I have been working on plans to reopen since early April so we were in a good position to safely proceed.”
While the Courts and the Justice Center have been always been open, most in–person appearances were suspended by the Wisconsin Supreme Court Order in March.
The new Emergency Order lifts the ban on in-person appearances for non-essential cases on July 1, 2020, according to the release. However, the Barron County Judges intend to continue to use and encourage Zoom video and telephone calls for many of the cases even after July 1.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all of us to live and work in different ways, including the Court system. Surprisingly, some of the new methods have worked so well that we anticipate that they will become permanent in the Barron County Court system,” Babler wrote.
Some of the major requirements for operation include: face coverings to be worn by everyone entering the Justice Center to do court business; limits on the number of people who may be in each courtroom, with seating clearly marked; limitations on the number of people who may use bathrooms and elevator at one time; and numerous hand sanitation stations throughout the Justice Center.
Babler urged anyone wishing to conduct business with the Court, Clerk of Court or Register in Probate to call ahead to make sure if it is necessary to attend in person because many matters can be completed through technology.
A face covering must be worn to enter the Justice Center and conduct any business.
