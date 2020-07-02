Hydroflites present three holiday weekend shows

The Chetek Hydroflites water ski team will present three shows this Fourth of July weekends in conjunction with a scaled down Liberty Fest Fest. The water ski team will perform their new show "Through the Years" Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, all at 7 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. preshow featuring the junior team. See more of the Hydroflites' Facebook page.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments