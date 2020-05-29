The Chetek Hydroflites Water Ski Show Team has canceled its first scheduled water ski show of the season, which was scheduled for May 31. The team has not yet held organized practice, due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, members are practicing at the ski site using their own boats. Team practices start June 1 and will be limited in the amount of people who attend each session. Check its Facebook page for up-to-date-information on its show schedule.
