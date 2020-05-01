The summer construction season has begun early with road work well underway on Hwy. 48 on the west side of the Rice Lake. The road is being reconstructed to add roundabouts at West Avenue and Hwy. 53 interchanges as well as traffic signals at Bear Paw Avenue. The highway is open to traffic but road closures are expected during the course of the project.

