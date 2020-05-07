The Hungry Hollow Gas and Steam Engine Club announced today that its 51st annual show, which was to have featured John Deere tractors and equipment, has been canceled.
The club said "the safety of the public, vendors and club members is priority number one. We appreciate each and every one of you who comes to our show every year, and we hope to see you next year."
They added, "We are thinking of holding a pancake breakfast as a fundraiser around mid-July. There will be more information to follow about this fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.