The Hungry Hollow Gas and Steam Engine Club announced today that its 51st annual show, which was to have featured John Deere tractors and equipment, has been canceled.

The club said "the safety of the public, vendors and club members is priority number one. We appreciate each and every one of you who comes to our show every year, and we hope to see you next year."

They added, "We are thinking of holding a pancake breakfast as a fundraiser around mid-July. There will be more information to follow about this fundraiser.

