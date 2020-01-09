Rice Lake Hockey

Rice Lake Warrior defenseman Ben Kemp levels Hudson's Hunter Danielson after Warrior goalie Griffin Van Gilder makes a save in Thursday's Big Rivers hockey action in Rice Lake. The Hudson Raiders shut out the Warrriors, 5-0.

The state's No. 6-ranked Hudson Raiders showed their hockey power in Rice Lake on Thursday night in a dominating 5-0 win over the Rice Lake Warriors.

Hudson scored in the game's first minute and added two more goals in the first period. The Raiders went on to outshoot Rice Lake 46-15 while adding single goals in the second and third periods, both by senior Peyton Hanson. Hanson had his team's only power play goal.

Rice Lake junior goalie Griffin Van Gilder was busy with 41 saves, while Hudson junior netminder Alex Ripplinger got the shutout while making only 15 saves.

Hudson improves to 4-1 in the Big Rivers Conference and 10-3 overall. Rice Lake remains winless in the Big Rivers at 0-5 and is 3-7-1 overall.

Rice Lake's schedule in this weekend's tournament in Hayward has changed. The Warriors were to have played Cedarburg on Friday, Jan. 10, but Cedarburg pulled out of the tournament on Friday. Rice Lake will now play only one game in Hayward, vs. KMMO (Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc co-op) on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Hayward will play KMMO on Friday at 5 p.m.

In addition, a game has been added to the Rice Lake schedule. The Warriors will play the Hayward Hurricanes on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at Hayward.

