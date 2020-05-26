I was born in 1944 and grew up in rural northwestern rural Wisconsin, on a farm off of highway 8 between Poskin and Almena. Dad was a dairy farmer, and Mom worked right beside him. He could fix any equipment with baling wire and a few tools. Mom had three gardens and canned and froze almost all the food we ate, most of it in the winter time. Laundry was done in the basement of the house with a wringer-washer and when I was big enough it was my job to rinse the clothes, send through the wringer again, and carry the baskets of clothes out to the clothes line and hang everything up. In the winter time this wasn’t a pleasant chore, but the clothes sure did smell good when they came back into the house. Some of the heavier clothes items didn’t dry and we could stand them up against the wall. Mom ironed EVERYTHING! No one had ever heard of an electric clothes dryer.
My grandmother lived with us. My dad’s mother. It was unheard of to send your parent to live in an old age home if you had room for them in your own home. Social security had was invented in 1935, but my grandmother didn’t qualify for it due to some obscure rule, so it was up to my parents to care for her. After 18 years of having my grandma in her home, my mom decided it was time for some of the other 8 siblings to take their turn in giving grandma a home. She went to live with my aunt in town, but the auntie that took her insisted everyone contribute dollars toward grandma’s care. My mother never thought of that. She just did what was expected of her.
Even back then farming wasn’t providing enough income to support a family, so Dad took on two more jobs working as an artificial inseminator for dairy herds, and selling insurance. Mom made all my clothes. I don’t think I had a store- bought outfit until I was 12 years old. Often times Mom and me would have matching outfits. I remember sacks of feed having printed patterns on them so wives of farmers could use them for clothes or other useful things. That may sound especially unusual to anyone who didn’t grow up in the early 1950’s, but money was hard to come by, even though the work done was also hard. Entertainment was in the form of ‘free movies’, which were run by a projector on the blank wall of the town tavern.
Our idea of ‘eating out’ was a church social of some kind. There were no fast-food restaurants until McDonalds opened a franchise in Eau Claire in the late 50’s. “Home of the 19 cent hamburger.” Fast food on the farm was a bologna sandwich grabbed in haste so Dad could get some hours in plowing a field. I didn’t grow up on soda pop or fancy flavored- coffees. I didn’t even know what they were. Kool-aid was all we had, or homemade lemonade, from real lemons. Our party-line phone hung on a wall in the living room, with a cord that wasn’t nearly long enough. If I wanted any privacy I had to step outside and close the door to talk to my friends. Five families shared a phone, and telephone operators in Almena would connect the calls when you wanted to call someone. Our phone call could be identified as “one long, one short, and one long” ring, generated from that telephone operator two miles away. And neighbors would ‘rubber neck’, or, listen in, until you shamed them enough to get them to hang up the phone.
School for me was a two-room class room in Almena with grades 1 – 4, and 5 – 8. Two teachers, one for each room. I don’t know how they did it. But we were respectful of our teachers, and wouldn’t think of not listening and helping them. After school we were expected to clean the black boards and beat the chalk out of the felt erasers. We even cleaned the floors after school was out. There were usually 8 or 9 students in my grade. We sat in individual desks with a top for writing, and it lifted up. The library consisted of a little room with reading books, encyclopedias, and a monthly National Geographic magazine. When that magazine arrived every month, the boys would rush to it first to see if there were any pictures of half- dressed women in Africa. In good weather I would ride my bike to school, two miles, mostly uphill. Coming home was more fun, because I could coast down that same hill, and it seemed like I was going a hundred miles an hour. Plus it was on Hwy. 8, so cars had to go around me. I lived dangerously. Dad or Mom would drive me to school in bad weather or wintertime as there were no school buses. At school we played outdoor games such as: ‘ Mother, may I?, Red Rover, come Over, Hopscotch, Red Light Green Light, Softball, or Kick Ball.’ I didn’t like softball much, as I was usually one of the last ones chosen for a team. After school I’d change into my ‘every day’ clothes, and would be allowed to do school work, or practice the piano.
I didn’t have a swimming pool nearby, but I did have the Hay River, which ran through our farm. I had to be careful where to swim because there were blood suckers in muddy areas. And there were lots of little ponds, one of which was fed by a natural spring, so Dad turned it into a private trout pond. When Dad plowed the fields in the spring, I’d walk behind and see if I could pick up an arrow heads made by Indians. I still have quite a few of those. And we had hills on the farm. In winter we’d toboggan down the hills and have bonfires to warm up by. When the river froze, we’d ice skate, and I remember thinking I was going to die for sure when I was on the end of ‘crack the whip.’ I didn’t. Just got scared to death. 4-H was my first ‘club’, and dairy was my first project. I trained those little adorable brown-eyed guernsey calves to follow me anywhere on a rope halter, then proudly showed off the blue and purple ribbons we won at the county fair.
There was no bottled water back then so we drank from the faucet or the garden hose. No one ever got sick. Television didn’t come until 1950, and we were the first in our neighborhood to have a 15” TV Neighbors curiously dropped by to see this new wonder. We got one channel, and when that signed off, we sat and watched the test pattern. No one knew how TV worked, and no cared. It was a miracle! We never locked the doors to the farmhouse. Because we lived on Hwy. 8 motorists often ran out of gas, and would come to our door seeking help. Dad often gave gasoline to them and he never expected payment. Just ‘return the can, please.’ One of those stranded motorists turned out to be the man I married 34 years later. When Dad died, every seat in the Lutheran Church was taken, full of people who admired him. Mom died 16 years later, and is buried next to Dad at the Lutheran Cemetery on Hwy. 8, right where my husband is now buried, and where I will join him eventually.
I know we all get these similar accounts about ‘how good life was’ in an email or on Facebook. but I have to admit, life was more simple back when I grew up, and I knew all of my extended family of 12 sets of aunts and uncles and 16 cousins. We’d get together for birthdays and anniversaries and other celebrations, and we LIKED each other. We didn’t worry about the COVID19 virus or the stock market or if there would be food on the table. We worshipped at our chosen churches and were glad to have the chance at an education. We grew up with a good work ethic, and we became successful, and never asked for a handout. We certainly never counted on the U.S. government to bail us out. Life was what you put into it, and what you got out of it. I did love my childhood, and enjoy thinking about ‘how it was back then.’
