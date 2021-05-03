Students in the horticulture class at Rice Lake High School have been hard at work during their third- and fourth-quarter classes, according to their instructor Pete Kolpack. He said nearly 40 students have been responsible for the care, management, planting, transplanting, fertilizing, promoting and selling of the plants that they have raised.
The high school plant sale will be taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, May 14 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the plant sale will cover expenses from this project and will provide leadership opportunities through FFA events this summer. There are a variety of plants available for purchase including hanging baskets, impatiens, petunias, wave petunias, geraniums, and vegetative plants, numerous varieties of squash, tomatoes, and peppers.
The instructor added, "A friendly reminder that the average last day of frost in our area is between May 15 and May 20."
Those seeking more information are welcome to contact him at 715-234-2181, ext. 5442, or kolpackp@ricelake.k12.wi.us.
