The 2020 Memorial Day program scheduled for Monday at Rice Lake’s Veteran’s Memorial City Park has been cancelled.
However the Rice Lake Veterans Center’s Honor Guard will perform military rites at area cemeteries at the following times:
Those participating are to meet at the Rice Lake Veterans Center at 8 a.m.
Their circuit of cemeteries include St. Joseph’s at 8:20 a.m., Meadow Creek at 8:40 a.m., Orchard Beach at 9:10 a.m., Campia at 9:40 a.m., Cedar Lake at 10 a.m., Dobie at 10:20 a.m., Nora at 10:30 a.m. ending at the Veteran’s Memorial at 11 a.m.
