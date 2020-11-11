The Rice Lake Veterans Center Honor Guard held a 11-minute Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. on the 11th at Veterans Memorial Park on Lakeshore Drive in Rice Lake. Sunny skies made the ice crystals on the trees sparkle. Led by Commander Larry Anderson, Chaplain Frank Petit read a poem, "What is a Veteran?" after which tthere was a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps." A dozen people attended.

