Homeschool panelists offer advice, encouragement

A panel of parents, with 45 combined years of homeschool experience, gave advice and offered encouragement to those considering this educational option at the Northwest Wisconsin Homeschool Expo on Aug. 13 at the Youth Expo Building of the Barron County Fairgrounds.
Between 50-75 families browsed through the come and go event. Masks were encouraged but not required.
Representatives from the Rice Lake Public Library, Hunt Hill Aububon Sanctuary, Nature Edge Therapy Center, Tactical Escape, Skate City and the Western Wisconsin Speech and Debate Club had their community resources on display.
The Greater Rice Lake Area Christian Educators, or GRACE, a support group for homeschool families, provided information on what it offers. Learn more at their blog link, ricelake homeschoolers.blogspot.com. Members communicate through a private Yahoo! Group. Or email gracericlake@gmail.com.
Other booths featured a sampling of the variety of homeschool curriculums currently on the market.
Pam Courtney of Milwaukee, a homeschool parent and member of the Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Assn., shared eight simple steps to start homeschooling.
These included connecting with other homeschool parents, knowing your state’s homeschool law, exploring each child’s learning preference, defining a curriculum, creating a schedule whether for home or travel, evaluating and reevaluating if not enjoyable, celebrating and highlighting achievements, and thinking behind high school.
Bridget Bartlett explained how the expo came to be. She said, “With the uncertainties of schooling this fall, many homeschooling parents have been asked about homeschooling. The idea was born to hold an expo featuring a question and answer session, as well as a curriculum fair, and information about educational opportunities.
Heading the expo up were homeschool parents Julie Meinen and Renee Abraham.
Panelists give advice
A panel of homeschool parents from Washburn and Barron counties addressed structure, socialization and other homeschool concerns.
Renee Abraham advised, “don’t follow a curriculum, follow your child’s propensity for learning.” She also shared a personal story of how she discovered learning is absorbed so much better and faster when her son started with a positive frame of mind.
Carie Peterson said despite fear and hestiation, anyone can homeschool as long as they are committed to it. She finds it fulfilling and exciting and enjoys the time she has with her three sons.
Angie Hoff advised not to compare homeschools because each family’s experience is different. Homeshooling four sons, she believes God gives her the grace needed for each day.
Trevor Westendorf said to remember you are not alone; there are many homeschool families out there eager to lend support.
Deb Westendorf said to remember, too, that while the schooling is important, just as important is the character building being developed—diligence, respect, being hardworking and loving, and learning how to view and handle life.
Julie Meinen, who moderated the panel, said she began homeschooling because even as a 5-year-old, her daughter was gifted and needed a program tailored to her abilities.
