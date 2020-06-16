Holsum Bakery in Rice Lake has closed

Holsum Bakery, aka 'the day old bakery,' at 409 W. Knapp St., Rice Lake, has closed, and the building is for rent. A Facebook post noted, "We are sad to say this chapter has finally come to an end. Thanks to the community for being a part of the journey for 30+ years." No further information is available at this time.
