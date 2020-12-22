Holly Auction virtual raffle raised $10K

The United Way Holly Auction’s virtual raffle event this year raised $10,000 for the 2020 campaign goal of $85,000.
The funds will assist 17 non-profit agencies in meeting their goals and make a difference for our community.
The winning tickets were drawn on Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. at Lehmans Supper Club. Those who missed the live event can log on to the United Way-Rice Lake Facebook page and watch the replay of the livestream to view the drawing and to learn more about the United Way of Rice Lake.
Sponsors of the event were Ardisam, Toboggan Run Dental, American Family Insurance-Shaun Carr, Koser Radio Group and Chronotype Publishing Company.
United Way Board and Holly Auction Committee members sold 200 tickets at $50 each in a 21/2-week period to area businesses and friends and family. Baskets and other gifts were donated by generous commercial and other members of the local community generating 30 prizes.
Winning cash prizes were: Josh Amys, $1,000; Mike Britton, $500; Dennis West, $150; Burt Richard, $150; Jeff French, $50; and Dusty Schoenfuss, $50.
Non-cash prizes were won by Pat Asuma, Lane Berenschot, Adele Richie, Jeff Frischmann, Bill Smith, Stacy Klein, Baribeau Implement, Michele Carlson, Jim Stoll, Paul Baribeau, Steve Tangwall, Dave Armstrong, Derek Draganowski, Marlene Thurs, Kristin Foss, Sandy Bonneville, Doug Nett, Tammy Drew, Doreen Crotteau, Ann Hubbard, Dave Gianoli, Tammy Drew, Julie Sedlack and Casey Waters.
Prizes are available at Northwoods Promotions located at 113 N. Main St., Rice Lake, or by contacting any of the local United Way Board members.
The Rice Lake United Way Board of Directors as well as the Holly Auction Committee would like to thank everyone who made the 23rd annual Holly Auction a success — sponsors, donations, volunteers and community members.
Donations to United Way of Rice Lake can be made by mailing a check or money order to P.O. Box 325, Rice Lake or by making an online donation at Rice Lake-United Way. Click on the PayPal button to get started. Every donation makes a difference.
