The United Way of Rice Lake is excited to announce the Holly Auction Raffle, which will help raise funds for it 2021 Campaign. These funds help 17 non-profit agencies meet their goals and make a difference in our community.
Tickets can be purchased from any United Way Board member for $50 or at Northwoods Promotions and Coldwell Banker. The grand prize for the raffle is $1,000. Other cash prizes include $500, (two) $150, and (two) $50, as well as miscellaneous items all valued at over $100. The winning tickets will be drawn on Dec. 8, between the hours of 6-9 p.m. at Turtleback Golf Course, during the Hybrid Holly Auction event. Check out the Facebook page for more information on the raffle and the Hybrid Holly Auction running from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Serving on local volunteer United Way Board of Directors includes President Bob Anderson, Vice President Brooke Harycki, Secretary Carrie Baribeau, Treasurer Chris Olsen, and Past President-Brita Gianoli.
Board members include Brianna Farb, Anne Gallagher, Dave Bridges, Robin Severson, Mitch Zimmer, Shaun Carr, and Executive Director Susan Nelson.
The United Way Board of Directors reports that $.85 of every dollar goes directly to support the agencies that receive funding from the local United Way.
Questions concerning the local campaign or to request an in-person presentation should call 715-234-4777. Anyone wishing to donate to United Way of Rice Lake can mail a check or money order to P.O. Box 325, Rice Lake or by making an online donation at Rice Lake-United Way. Click on the PayPal button to get started. Every donation makes a difference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.