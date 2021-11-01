The United Way of Rice Lake is excited to announce the Holly Auction Raffle, which will help raise funds for it 2021 Campaign. These funds help 17 non-profit agencies meet their goals and make a difference in our community.

Tickets can be purchased from any United Way Board member for $50 or at Northwoods Promotions and Coldwell Banker. The grand prize for the raffle is $1,000. Other cash prizes include $500, (two) $150, and (two) $50, as well as miscellaneous items all valued at over $100. The winning tickets will be drawn on Dec. 8, between the hours of 6-9 p.m. at Turtleback Golf Course, during the Hybrid Holly Auction event. Check out the Facebook page for more information on the raffle and the Hybrid Holly Auction running from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Serving on local volunteer United Way Board of Directors includes President Bob Anderson, Vice President Brooke Harycki, Secretary Carrie Baribeau, Treasurer Chris Olsen, and Past President-Brita Gianoli.

Board members include Brianna Farb, Anne Gallagher, Dave Bridges, Robin Severson, Mitch Zimmer, Shaun Carr, and Executive Director Susan Nelson.

The United Way Board of Directors reports that $.85 of every dollar goes directly to support the agencies that receive funding from the local United Way.

Questions concerning the local campaign or to request an in-person presentation should call 715-234-4777. Anyone wishing to donate to United Way of Rice Lake can mail a check or money order to P.O. Box 325, Rice Lake or by making an online donation at Rice Lake-United Way. Click on the PayPal button to get started. Every donation makes a difference.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments