"Our second annual Holiday Markets have started with a different assortment of crafts, artists and vendors here Friday through Sunday each weekend until Christmas," said Marie Nett, Cedar Mall manager.
She added, "I am still accepting vendors for the weekends leading up to Christmas. The fee is $50 per weekend, and the vendors can choose which days and times they want to be here.
"They can register by phone with a credit card by calling the mall office at 715-234-9780 or come in during mall office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to register in person using check or cash. Spaces are 8-foot by 10-foot and come with one table.
The Holiday Market started Nov. 12-14, and the mall manager added, "Each weekend turns out to be a different assortment of artists, crafters and vendors with great, gift-giving ideas."
