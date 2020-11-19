Holiday Market and more at Cedar Mall

Holiday Markets are happening every Friday through Sunday at the Cedar Mall in Rice Lake. Held during mall hours, there is a diffrent lineup of crafters and vendors each weekend. Booths are spaced single file and 10 feet apart to allow for social distancing.

A winter outerwear drive for children in the Rice Lake Area School District runs through Dec. 15. Collection bins are located near the fountain. Sought are coats, hats, mittens, boots, snowpants and scarves.

Toys are also being collected in boxes near the fountain for the Toys for Tots program coordinated by the Marine Corps Reserve. The Cedar Mall will also be the distribution center for them on Dec. 19.

As for visits with Santa at the mall? Not this year.  Marie Nett, the mall manager, said, “Santa needs to stay safe and well so he is able to make all of his deliveries on Christmas Eve. Kids can drop off their wish lists and letters to Santa in the mailbox.

