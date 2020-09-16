Hobby Lobby to raise its minimum wage to $17

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, POLK, BARRON AND RUSK COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, TODD, MORRISON, MILLE LACS, KANABEC AND CHISAGO COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&