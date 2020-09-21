Barron County Highway Department is announcing the start date for the replacement of the Hwy. D (9th Avenue) bridge over Four Mile Creek. The project is approximately 1/2 mile west of Hwy. 25. The project will start on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Hwy. D will be closed to traffic for this bridge replacement. The suggested detour route is Hwy. F north to Hwy. 8 and then south on Hwy. 25. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-November.
This project will replace a structurally deficient bridge with a new signal span concrete bridge. The total cost estimate of this project is $339,467 with 80% of the funding from the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and 20% matching funds from Barron County.
This project is part of the Pilot Bridge Program developed in collaboration between Wisconsin DOT and the Wisconsin County Highway Assn., with the goals of streamlining project processes to reduce the costs on local bridges.
There were 16 projects selected in the initial phase of the Pilot Program, with Barron County having four of the initial projects. Three of these (Towns of Clinton, Prairie Farm and Sumner) were successfully completed earlier this year. The Hwy. D bridge is the final project of the initial four selected.
As a reminder, when you encounter work zones, please pay attention as conditions may change. You are also reminded that the use of hand-held devices, such as cell phones, in a work zone is against the law. Please help protect yourself and all construction personnel by putting down your phone and paying attention to the road.
