As of Thursday afternoon, Highway B between Cumberland and Silver Lake has been reopened to traffic, according to the Barron County Highway Department. The road had been closed just west of 24 1/2 Avenue near Big Dummy Lake since Sept. 14 for the replacement of a culvert.
