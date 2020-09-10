Replacement of a deep culvert on Hwy. B near Cumberland is scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 14, at 7 a.m., according to the Barron County Highway Department.
Work will consist of removal of the existing culvert and installation of new culverts. The existing culvert has reached the end of its useful life and is showing signs of failure.
New culverts will be installed and the disturbed area of the road will be reopened on gravel. New asphalt surface will be placed later in the fall.
Due to the depth of the pipe and the complexity of the installation, Hwy. B will be closed for approximately 2 weeks. The culvert is located just west of 24 1/2 Avenue near Big Dummy Lake.
The official detour will utilize Hwy. 63 south to Cumberland, Hwy. 48 east to Hwy. V, and Hwy. V north to Hwy. B. The detour will be signed.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Barron County Highway Department at 715-637-3755.
Drivers are reminded to pay attention in work zones as conditions may change. Drivers are also reminded that the use of hand-held devices, such as cell phones, in a work zone is against the law. Please help protect yourself and all construction personnel by putting down your phone and paying attention to the road.
