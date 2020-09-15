Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $618,057 contract for two highway safety improvement projects on Hwy. 8 at the intersections of 20th Street (Creamery Road) and Hwy. SS in the Village of Cameron. Motorists will start seeing construction activity as early as Wednesday, Sept. 16, and full work will begin the week of Sept. 21.
Mattison Contractors, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project. To reduce the number of crashes at both intersections, construction will entail:
At the US 8-20th Street intersection:
• Building right-turn lanes on 20th Street in both the east- and westbound direction.
• Removing the existing median crossing and installing U-turns in both the east- and westbound direction.
Once construction is complete, motorists on 20th Street wanting to cross Hwy. 8 or turn left on the highway will turn right and then make a U-turn at the designated median opening.
At the Hwy. 8-Hwy. SS intersection:
• Installing street lighting and an overhead stop sign with a flashing beacon.
• Building new curb and gutter islands and medians.
Hwy. 8 will remain open, but flagging will be used to direct drivers through the work zone. Motorists may experience short-term delays during the daytime only. In addition, there will be short-term closures of 20th Street north of Hwy. 8; no detour will be posted during times of closure.
Construction is scheduled for completion at the end of October. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.