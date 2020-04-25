Construction around the US 53/WIS 48 interchange in Rice Lake has begun, and motorists should expect to see traffic changes coming.
Weather pending, the contractor is expected to complete the temporary widening of the north side of WIS 48 and a temporary northbound off-ramp connection to Stout Street during the week of May 4. Drivers then can expect:
- A traffic switch that will route all WIS 48 vehicles onto the north side of the highway median.
- The intersection of West Avenue to the south of WIS 48 will be closed. This closure is expected to last through early July.
- The West Avenue/19th Street intersection to the north will remain open.
- WIS 48 will remain open; however, delays may be encountered.
- The temporary US 53 northbound off-ramp that connects to Stout Street will not be utilized until mid-July, keeping vehicles on the existing ramp longer than originally anticipated.
The $5 million project includes completely reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, reconstructing the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout, reconstructing the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals at WIS 48 as roundabouts and improving the Bear Paw Avenue intersection in the form of pavement marking and traffic signal installation. Construction began Monday, April 20 and is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.