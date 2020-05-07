Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON WITH MINIMUM HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT. LIGHT NORTH WINDS THIS MORNING WILL INCREASE TO 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 20 TO 25 MPH. THE COMBINATION OF VERY DRY RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS WILL CREATE NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE WISCONSIN DNR BURNING RESTRICTIONS WEBSITE AT: DNR.WI.GOV/TOPIC/FORESTFIRE/RESTRICTIONS.HTML