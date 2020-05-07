The southbound on-ramp to US 53 anticipated to be closed for storm sewer connection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The on-ramp to southbound US 53 from WIS 48 in Rice Lake is anticipated to be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. Monday, May 11, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, for the installation of a storm sewer connection essential for drainage for the current stage of construction. The closure is weather dependent.
Once the connection is made and the on-ramp is reopened, the storm sewer trench will be paved under flagging operations.
Construction around the US 53/WIS 48 interchange in Rice Lake began in April. The $5 million project includes:
- Rebuilding WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue.
- Reconstructing the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection and the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals with roundabouts.
- Improving the Bear Paw Avenue intersection in the form of pavement marking and traffic signal installation.
WIS 48 is open to traffic during construction, but motorists might experience delays. The work is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.
