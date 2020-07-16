Construction around the US 53/WIS 48 interchange in Rice Lake continues as scheduled, and motorists should expect to see additional traffic changes the week of July 20th.
Weather pending, the contractor will complete the current phase of constructing the south lanes of WIS 48 and the southern half of the new roundabouts. The contractor soon will be shifting all construction operations to the north side of WIS 48, where motorists currently are driving. As early as Wednesday, July 22, drivers can expect:
- Shifting of WIS 48 traffic to the newly constructed lanes on the north side of WIS 48.
- Closing of the West Avenue intersection to the south and the removal of the traffic signals at West Avenue.
- West Avenue to the south will remain closed until late September.
- The intersection to the north at West Avenue will remain open with temporary stop signs.
- Reopening of the US 53 southbound on-ramp from WIS 48.
In addition, the northbound off-ramp of US 53 will continue to utilize Stout Street and Bear Paw Avenue. The traffic signals at both the US 53 west ramp terminals and at Bear Paw Avenue will remain through the next phase.
The $5 million project includes completely reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout and the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals at WIS 48 as roundabouts. Pavement marking and traffic signal installation also are planned to improve the Bear Paw Avenue intersection. Construction began April 20 and is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.
