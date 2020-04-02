Heritage Lakeside staff, residents masked

Another community effort that is under way is with the Churchberries, a local quilting group, and their family and friends, who are making masks for all the residents and staff at Heritage Lakeside.Staff member Kelsey Hayes said about 50 masks have been donated so far with about 150 more expected.
“It’s really great to see how much the community is helping out,” Hayes said. “It makes the residents and staff feel safer.”
She added, “They’re not the scary, surgical masks they see. The residents really like these fun masks to wear when going out to appointments.”
