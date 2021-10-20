RICE LAKE — To accommodate the strong demand for a growing product lineup, Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country’s leading firearms manufacturers, is expanding its operations with an 84,000-square-foot building on 13½ acres in Ladysmith. Strategically located less than an hour away from the company’s 140,000-square-foot headquarters in Rice Lake, the new facility will employ more than 100 people in the Rusk County area within three years.
The new property gives the company a total of 350,000 square feet of manufacturing space with more than 600 employees to support its “Made in America, Or Not Made at All” mantra. The facility will initially be machining parts for the company’s lineup of more than 200 models of rifles and shotguns. The additional Ladysmith acreage also allows for future expansion.
“Staking our flag at a new facility is the beginning of another exciting chapter in our company’s history, and we are wasting no time prepping the building for our machines,” said Andy Wickstrom, president of Henry Repeating Arms.
Wickstrom continued, “We thank the state of Wisconsin and Rusk County officials for keeping the door open for us, and we look forward to adding members of another great Wisconsin community to our family.”
“We’re excited to see Henry Repeating Arms make a commitment to Ladysmith, Wis., and Rusk County. They are an employer we are eager to see grow in our community for years to come,” added Andy Albarado, Rusk County Economic Development.
Henry firearms are purchasable only through a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.