Hear Rose Family Singers at Barron's Music in the Park

The Roe Family Singers are a good-time, old-time Hillbilly band from the tiny community of Kirkwood Hollow, MN. Led by wife and husband Kim and Quillan Roe, the band marries old-time sounds from barn-dances, fiddle pulls, and county fairs with the rock and roll passion of youth. They mix original music and contemporary takes on old-time, traditional and gospel tunes into a ruckus of a good time.
