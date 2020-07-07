Hear Retro Soul Band on July 8

The second in twice-a-month Music in the Park concerts at Anderson Park in Barron is Wednesday, July 8, starting at 6 p.m., featuring the Retro Soul Band with Mike Mike. The public is welcome to bring your own lawn chairs and keep a safe distance while enjoying a free concert presented by the Barron Chamber of Commerce. There are no concessions this summer, so bring your own snacks and beverages. Rain site is the Barron Hockey Arena.

