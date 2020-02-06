Hear from the Mission Jamaica team

The Mission Jamaica Team 2020 says “THANK YOU” to Bethany Lutheran and community members for the emotional, financial and prayerful support as they worked in Jamaica Jan. 11-18. From left, they include Conrad Eastwald, Paul Johnston, Heidi Kay Nelson,  Sue Johnston, Pat Haas, Lenae Sovacool, Jessica Mireau, Dave Sovacool, director of Mission Jamaica Jeff Peterson and Naomi Candler. All who would like to hear about their trip are welcome to attend CrossTalk on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 9:10 a.m. at Bethany’s Gathering Room.  

