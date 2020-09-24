The public is invited to a safe, outdoor worship service featuring a one-man band on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Stardust Drive-in Theatre at 995 22nd St., off Hwy. OO, north of Chetek. Rest rooms are available.
Bluegrass Gospel musician Gary Froiland of Stewardville, Minn., is a master of the five-string banjo, guitar, mandolin, fiddle, harmonica and musical saw. His performance on the multiple instruments will be electronically projected.
Stardust Drive-in owners Paul and Marlys Javener ask that vehicles park facing away from the movie screen toward the two-story balcony built in front of the concession area. Car radios may be tuned to a local frequency so the music can be heard over interior vehicle speakers.
The Bluegrass Gospel performance was arranged by Pastor Timothy Vettrus of Prairie Farm, who has been using the outdoor theater for services all summer. Contact him with questions at 715-455-1936.
Also on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m., Froiland will present an afternoon concert outdoors at First Lutheran Church of Arland. All are welcome. Those interesting in attending should bring lawn chairs.
